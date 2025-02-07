Dominick Barlow News: Starting Friday vs. Milwaukee

Barlow is in the Hawks' starting lineup against the Bucks on Friday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Barlow will make his second start of the regular season Friday after Deandre Hunter was traded to the Cavaliers on Thursday. Barlow made his first start of the regular season this past Saturday against the Pacers and finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two blocks over 13 minutes.