Dominick Barlow News: Strong outing in G League opener

Barlow logged 23 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five blocks, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes Friday in the G League College Park Skyhawks' 104-95 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Barlow and Kevon Harris led the Skyhawks with 23 points apiece. One of Atlanta three two-way players, Barlow is expected to see the bulk of his playing time in the G League in 2024-25.