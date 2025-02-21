Fantasy Basketball
Dominick Barlow News: Transferred to College Park

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

The Hawks transferred Barlow to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Friday.

Barlow has been a fairly consistent member of Atlanta's rotation, appearing in 10 of the team's last 13 contests. While the 21-year-old center's transfer to the G League could open up extra minutes for Mouhamed Gueye and Clint Capela, Barlow will likely return to the NBA in the near future.

