Dominick Barlow News: Transferred to G League on Sunday

The Hawks transferred Barlow to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Sunday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Barlow will join the Skyhawks for their game against the Birmingham Squadron on Sunday, though he could rejoin the parent club prior to Monday's game against Minnesota. The two-way big man has appeared in five NBA outings in January, during which he has averaged 2.8 points and 1.2 rebounds in 6.2 minutes per contest.