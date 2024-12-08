Donald Carey News: Big production off G League bench

Carey finished with 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes Saturday during the G League Maine Celtics' 116-93 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Carey just recently began to see more opportunities to contribute, and Saturday marked his best all-around showing of the 2024-25 campaign. After being held to single digits in the scoring column in his first five contests of the year, he's tallied 15 or more points in four of his last five appearances.