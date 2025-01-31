Donald Carey News: Returns to action Wednesday

Carey posted three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two rebounds across five minutes in Wednesday's 125-95 G League win over the Iowa Wolves.

Carey made his first appearance since Dec. 11 due to an ankle injury, though he barely saw the floor in the blowout win. The 25-year-old saw fairly significant playing time before picking up the injury, and he is averaging 6.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game through 13 G League appearances this season.