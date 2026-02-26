Donovan Clingan Injury: Dealing with illness
Clingan is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls due to an illness.
Clingan was a late addition to the injury report, and that's not a great sign for his availability. Robert Williams (foot) is also questionable, so the Trail Blazers could be very thin up front. Meanwhile, rookie center Yang Hansen (back) is also questionable.
