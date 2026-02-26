Donovan Clingan headshot

Donovan Clingan Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 11:22am

Clingan is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls due to an illness.

Clingan was a late addition to the injury report, and that's not a great sign for his availability. Robert Williams (foot) is also questionable, so the Trail Blazers could be very thin up front. Meanwhile, rookie center Yang Hansen (back) is also questionable.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Clingan
