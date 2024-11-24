Donovan Clingan Injury: Dealing with left knee sprain

Clingan has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left knee sprain.

Clingan briefly left Saturday's game against the Rockets due to a left knee injury, but he was able to return and finished with zero points, 19 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 26 minutes. The knee injury appears to be a lingering issue that will prevent Clingan from playing Monday, and his next chance to take the court will be against the Pacers on Wednesday. With Clingan out and Deandre Ayton (finger) doubtful to play Monday, Robert Williams could be inserted into the Blazers' starting lineup.