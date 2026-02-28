Donovan Clingan Injury: Game-time decision Saturday
Trail Blazers interim head coach Tiago Splitter told reporters that Clingan (illness) "felt better" but is still considered a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Owen O'Connor of SI.com reports.
Clingan will go through pregame shootaround, at which point the Trail Blazers' medical staff will have a better idea of whether the second-year center will be able to suit up for Saturday's matinee. Scoot Henderson entered the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Bulls and would likely remain in an elevated role if Clingan is not cleared to return.
