Donovan Clingan Injury: Iffy for Saturday
Clingan (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Clingan remains in jeopardy of sitting out after also missing Thursday's game against the Bulls. Another potential absence for Clingan on Saturday would likely mean a second consecutive start at center for Robert Williams, who would be a strong plug-and-play fantasy option in this case.
