Donovan Clingan headshot

Donovan Clingan Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 2:15pm

Clingan (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Clingan remains in jeopardy of sitting out after also missing Thursday's game against the Bulls. Another potential absence for Clingan on Saturday would likely mean a second consecutive start at center for Robert Williams, who would be a strong plug-and-play fantasy option in this case.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
