Donovan Clingan headshot

Donovan Clingan Injury: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 4:49pm

Clingan (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bulls.

Clingan was added to Thursday afternoon's injury report due to an illness, which is severe enough for the second-year center to be sidelined against Chicago. Robert Williams (foot) and Yang Hansen (back) have both been cleared to play and should see more minutes off the bench while Scoot Henderson enters the starting lineup. Saturday against the Hornets is Clingan's next chance to play.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Clingan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Clingan See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 12
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 12
Rotowire Staff
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
14 days ago