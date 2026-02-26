Donovan Clingan Injury: Not playing Thursday

Clingan (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bulls.

Clingan was added to Thursday afternoon's injury report due to an illness, which is severe enough for the second-year center to be sidelined against Chicago. Robert Williams (foot) and Yang Hansen (back) have both been cleared to play and should see more minutes off the bench while Scoot Henderson enters the starting lineup. Saturday against the Hornets is Clingan's next chance to play.