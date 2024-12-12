Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Donovan Clingan headshot

Donovan Clingan Injury: Officially deemed questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Clingan (knee) fully participated in Thursday's practice and is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Spurs, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Clingan has missed Portland's last seven contests with a left knee injury but appears on track to return to action Friday. If Clingan is able to suit up, Deandre Ayton and Duop Reath will likely see a decrease in playing time.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now