Donovan Clingan Injury: Officially deemed questionable

Clingan (knee) fully participated in Thursday's practice and is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Spurs, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Clingan has missed Portland's last seven contests with a left knee injury but appears on track to return to action Friday. If Clingan is able to suit up, Deandre Ayton and Duop Reath will likely see a decrease in playing time.