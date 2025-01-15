Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Clingan

Donovan Clingan Injury: Out at least one week

Written by RotoWire Staff

January 17, 2025

The Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Clingan has been diagnosed with a mild left ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Clingan tweaked his ankle late in Tuesday's 132-114 loss to Brooklyn and will be out for at least the next four games -- and quite likely longer -- before the Trail Blazers provide another update on his status. While Clingan is sidelined, the Trail Blazers could look to Robert Williams (illness) to step in as the top backup to starting center Deandre Ayton.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
