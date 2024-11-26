Donovan Clingan Injury: Out at least two weeks

Portland announced Tuesday that Clingan (knee) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Additional imaging revealed the rookie has a Grade 2 MCL sprain, and he'll hit the sidelines for an extended period. Clingan was playing well before the injury, averaging 7.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 blocks in 22.7 minutes per game across six consecutive starts due to the absence of Deandre Ayton (finger). Given Portland's rebuilding status, there's no reason to rush Clingan back, but the youngster should get plenty of developmental minutes in the second half of the season if healthy.