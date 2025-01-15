Donovan Clingan Injury: To miss at least one week

Clingan was diagnosed with a mild left ankle sprain Wednesday, and he'll be re-evaluated in one week.

Clingan tweaked his ankle late in Thursday's loss to Brooklyn, and further testing revealed he was dealing with a mild ankle sprain. The rookie center will be out at least one week -- meaning he'll miss at least four games -- but there isn't a precise timeline for his return. Portland will provide updates as necessary, so fantasy managers should watch for status updates in the coming week or so. While Clingan is sidelined, the Trailblazers could look to Robert Williams (illness) and Duop Reath for backup center minutes behind Deandre Ayton.