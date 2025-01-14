Donovan Clingan Injury: Tweaks ankle late Tuesday

Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups said that Clingan tweaked his ankle late in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's 132-114 loss to the Nets, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Though starting center Deandre Ayton (calf) returned to action, he had a roughly even split of the playing time at center with Clingan, who logged 22 minutes to Ayton's 24. The blowout nature of the contest had a lot to do with it, but Clingan also outperformed Ayton, finishing with four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 boards, two assists, two steals and one block. Despite the strong showing off the bench, Clingan's ankle is now a concern heading into Thursday's game against the Clippers. Billups acknowledged that the Trail Blazers aren't yet certain on the severity of Clingan's injury, so the rookie could be headed for further testing.