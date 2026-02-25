Donovan Clingan headshot

Donovan Clingan News: Another double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Clingan had 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 loss to the Timberwolves.

The second-year center went toe to toe with Ruby Gobert and held his own, with Clingan coming away with his 23rd double-double of the season. Six of them have come in 10 February games, and on the month he's averaging 15.0 points, 13.5 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.9 threes while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor and a stunning 46.3 percent (19-for-41) from three-point range.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Clingan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Clingan See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 12
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 12
Rotowire Staff
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago