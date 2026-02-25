Donovan Clingan News: Another double-double in loss

Clingan had 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 loss to the Timberwolves.

The second-year center went toe to toe with Ruby Gobert and held his own, with Clingan coming away with his 23rd double-double of the season. Six of them have come in 10 February games, and on the month he's averaging 15.0 points, 13.5 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.9 threes while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor and a stunning 46.3 percent (19-for-41) from three-point range.