Donovan Clingan News: Available to play
Clingan (illness) is available to play Saturday against the Hornets.
Clingan was a true game-time call after missing Thursday's game against the Bulls. The second-year center is going to give it a go, and that means Robert Williams could be less involved for Portland.
