Donovan Clingan News: Available to play Friday

Clingan (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Clingan will operate in a minutes' restriction, but the big man will be available for the first time since Nov. 23. when he went scoreless but grabbed 19 rebounds in a win over the Rockets. With Clingan on a minutes' restriction, Robert Williams (not injury related) out and Deandre Ayton (illness) out, Jabari Walker will get the start at center for Portland.