Donovan Clingan News: Available to play Friday
Clingan (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Clingan will operate in a minutes' restriction, but the big man will be available for the first time since Nov. 23. when he went scoreless but grabbed 19 rebounds in a win over the Rockets. With Clingan on a minutes' restriction, Robert Williams (not injury related) out and Deandre Ayton (illness) out, Jabari Walker will get the start at center for Portland.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now