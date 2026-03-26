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Donovan Clingan News: Big double-double in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 8:00am

Clingan closed Wednesday's 130-99 victory over the Bucks with 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and four steals in 25 minutes.

The second-year center pulled down double-digit boards for an 11th straight game as he racked up his 33rd double-double of the season, tied for seventh in the NBA with Luka Doncic. During that stretch, Clingan is averaging 15.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 2.3 assists, 1.1 threes and 1.0 steals in only 26.5 minutes a contest while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor, as he emerges as a fantasy stud.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
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