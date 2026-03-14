Donovan Clingan headshot

Donovan Clingan News: Cleans up glass in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Clingan produced 21 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, six blocks and three steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 124-114 win over the Jazz.

The double-double was the 27th of the season for Clingan, and his fourth in six March games. The second-year center has become an absolute beast on the glass, and through 10 contests since the All-Star break he's averaging 13.7 points, 12.0 boards, 2.6 assists, 2.3 blocks, 1.4 threes and 1.1 steals while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
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