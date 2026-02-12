Donovan Clingan News: Delivers monster night in win
Clingan collected 23 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 18 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 31 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 victory over the Jazz.
Clingan posted a strong shooting performance, drilling 66.7 percent of his field-goal attempts on the night. He finished second on his club in scoring behind Jrue Holiday's 31 points, but it was Clingan who dominated on the boards for a team-high 18 rebounds. He's now secured four double-doubles in seven February appearances.
