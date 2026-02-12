Donovan Clingan headshot

Donovan Clingan News: Delivers monster night in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Clingan collected 23 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 18 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 31 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 victory over the Jazz.

Clingan posted a strong shooting performance, drilling 66.7 percent of his field-goal attempts on the night. He finished second on his club in scoring behind Jrue Holiday's 31 points, but it was Clingan who dominated on the boards for a team-high 18 rebounds. He's now secured four double-doubles in seven February appearances.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Clingan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Clingan See More
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 14 Start/Sit Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 14 Start/Sit Guide
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
25 days ago