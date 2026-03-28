Donovan Clingan headshot

Donovan Clingan News: Dominates glass in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Clingan closed with six points (2-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 100-93 loss to the Mavericks.

The 17 boards represented Clingan's best effort on the glass since Feb. 12, when he pulled down 18 rebounds against the Jazz. The second-year center has recorded double-digit boards in 12 straight games, averaging 14.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 2.1 assists, 1.0 threes and 0.9 steals over that stretch while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
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