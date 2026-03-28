Donovan Clingan News: Dominates glass in loss
Clingan closed with six points (2-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 100-93 loss to the Mavericks.
The 17 boards represented Clingan's best effort on the glass since Feb. 12, when he pulled down 18 rebounds against the Jazz. The second-year center has recorded double-digit boards in 12 straight games, averaging 14.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 2.1 assists, 1.0 threes and 0.9 steals over that stretch while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor.
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