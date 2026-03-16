Donovan Clingan News: Double-double in win

Clingan accumulated 14 points (4-7 FG, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Monday's 114-95 victory over the Nets.

Clingan was productive as both a scorer and rebounder, tallying his 29th double-double of the campaign in Monday's win. The 22-year-old has been tenacious on the offensive glass of late, grabbing five offensive rebounds in each of his past three outings. Through eight March appearances, Clingan has already recorded six double-doubles.