Donovan Clingan News: Double-doubles in loss

Clingan finished Tuesday's 103-101 loss to the Hornets with 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 26 minutes.

Clingan turned in his third double-double in his last six appearances. Over his last nine outings, the second-year big man has averaged 12.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 blocks in 25.5 minutes per game while shooting 50.6 from the floor.