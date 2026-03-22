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Donovan Clingan News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 5:52pm

Clingan totaled 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 13 rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Sunday's 128-112 loss to Denver.

Clingan opened Sunday's game with back-to-back triples, and he set a new career high in three-point makes within his first 10 minutes of play. This was the sophomore center's seventh straight double-double and his 32nd of the season. He shouldn't have much trouble keeping that streak going Monday with a favorable matchup against the Nets.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
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