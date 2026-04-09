Donovan Clingan News: Double-doubles in loss

Clingan produced 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 loss to the Spurs.

Clingan racked up his 35th double-double of the campaign in Wednesday's loss. With 75 games under his belt, he leads Portland in nine-category fantasy value with averages of 12.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers in 27.2 minutes per contest.