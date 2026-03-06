Donovan Clingan News: Double-doubles vs. Houston
Clingan logged 18 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3PT, 7-11 FT), 13 rebounds and one block over 25 minutes during Portland's 106-99 loss to Houston on Friday.
Clingan led the Trail Blazers in rebounds Friday (including seven offensive boards) while finishing as the team's third-leading scorer behind Jerami Grant (21 points) and Jrue Holiday (20 points). It was Clingan's 25th double-double of the season, which is tied with Bam Adebayo for 10th most in the Association. Since Feb. 1, Clingan has averaged 14.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 threes and 2.1 blocks over 27.2 minutes per game.
