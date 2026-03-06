Donovan Clingan headshot

Donovan Clingan News: Double-doubles vs. Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Clingan logged 18 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3PT, 7-11 FT), 13 rebounds and one block over 25 minutes during Portland's 106-99 loss to Houston on Friday.

Clingan led the Trail Blazers in rebounds Friday (including seven offensive boards) while finishing as the team's third-leading scorer behind Jerami Grant (21 points) and Jrue Holiday (20 points). It was Clingan's 25th double-double of the season, which is tied with Bam Adebayo for 10th most in the Association. Since Feb. 1, Clingan has averaged 14.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 threes and 2.1 blocks over 27.2 minutes per game.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Clingan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Clingan See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
22 days ago