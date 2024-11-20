Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Clingan News: Flirst with double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Clingan accumulated 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 109-99 loss to the Thunder.

Clingan fell just one rebound short of recording his second career double-double, putting together another encouraging performance. A thumb injury to Deandre Ayton has opened up more playing time for the rookie, providing him with an opportunity to play upwards of 20 minutes in each of the past four games. He has recorded 35 rebounds and 14 blocks in that span, a glimpse of what he can do when afforded meaningful minutes.

