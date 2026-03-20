Donovan Clingan News: Full stat line in win
Clingan contributed 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in Friday's 108-104 win over the Timberwolves.
After recording a 28-point, 13-rebound performance in Wednesday's win over Indiana, Clingan chipped in another efficient double-double Friday. The second-year center tied the team-high mark in rebounds and was Portland's third-leading scorer, securing his 31st double-double on the campaign. He also chipped in multiple blocks for a second straight game, and he has recorded at least two swats in five of his last six outings.
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