Donovan Clingan

Donovan Clingan News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Clingan (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Clingan will return to action Sunday after missing Friday's upset win over the Nuggets due to an illness. With Deandre Ayton (calf) and Robert Williams (knee) sidelined, Clingan has started his last 16 games, averaging 8.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.8 assists and 0.5 steals in 24.3 minutes per game.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
