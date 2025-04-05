Donovan Clingan News: Huge night on glass
Clingan closed Friday's 118-113 loss to the Bulls with seven points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 18 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 31 minutes.
The 18 boards were Clingan's best performance on the glass since he pulled down a career-high 20 on Feb. 12 against the Nuggets. The rookie center is still looking to provide consistent offense, but Clingan is making an impact in the paint, recording double-digits rebounds in eight of his last 11 appearances while averaging 7.2 points, 10.4 boards, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals.
