Donovan Clingan headshot

Donovan Clingan News: Limited again in Game 4 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Clingan chipped in five points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds and one block over 14 minutes during Sunday's 114-93 loss to the Spurs in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Clingan continues to provide modest production, seemingly no match for the newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year, Victor Wembanyama. Through four games, Clingan has averaged just 6.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 0.8 blocks. If Portland is to force the series to a sixth game, Clingan is going to have to come up with some out-of-the-box solutions.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
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