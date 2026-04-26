Donovan Clingan News: Limited again in Game 4 loss
Clingan chipped in five points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds and one block over 14 minutes during Sunday's 114-93 loss to the Spurs in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Clingan continues to provide modest production, seemingly no match for the newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year, Victor Wembanyama. Through four games, Clingan has averaged just 6.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 0.8 blocks. If Portland is to force the series to a sixth game, Clingan is going to have to come up with some out-of-the-box solutions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Clingan See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 242 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday's Game 2 Playoff Games5 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Underdog, Sleeper for Tuesday5 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 197 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, April 1412 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Clingan See More