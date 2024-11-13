Donovan Clingan News: Limited impact Tuesday

Clingan finished Tuesday's 122-108 victory over the Timberwolves with four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one block and one steal across 21 minutes.

It's unclear if Deandre Ayton (finger) will be available for the second half of this back-to-back set, and it's also uncertain if Robert Williams will play at all, so Clingan could be in line to make another start Wednesday. The rookie didn't have his best showing Tuesday, though that could've been expected since he had to battle with Rudy Gobert, one of the best rim protectors in the league. Clingan should continue to see steady minutes as long as the Blazers remain depleted in their frontcourt, though.