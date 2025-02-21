Donovan Clingan News: Modest totals in defeat

Clingan totaled six points (3-4 FG), six rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 17 minutes during Thursday's 110-102 loss to the Lakers.

Deandre Ayton's (calf) injury will keep the center out for at least a month, so the starting job will be Clingan's to lose. Robert Williams also waits in the wings, but the Trail Blazers have been waiting a few years for Clingan to develop. This may be his time to come into his own as a full-time starter. The center will still be a risky fantasy call in the short term, but it's worthwhile to monitor his progress as he settles into a larger role.