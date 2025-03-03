Donovan Clingan News: Nabs double-double in victory
Clingan finished with 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 119-102 victory over the 76ers.
Clingan led the Trail Blazers with a team-high 13 rebounds en route to his fourth double-double of the season. Moreover, the 21-year-old racked up a game-high three swats in the win. The rookie big man has started in eight consecutive contests due to Deandre Ayton (calf) being sidelined. In that eight-game span, Clingan has reached the double-digit mark in points and rebounds three times each. Additionally, he has recorded multiple blocks in five of those eight starts.
