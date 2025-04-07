Donovan Clingan News: Nearly double-doubles

Clingan chipped in 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 win over San Antonio.

Clingan posted a well-rounded line in the win, and his fantasy arrow continues to point in the right direction. Over his last seven games, his upside has been undeniable -- he's produced fifth-round value in nine-category formats in that span with averages of 8.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.9 blocks and 0.7 three-pointers in 28.4 minutes per contest.