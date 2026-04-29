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Donovan Clingan News: Notches 10 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Clingan accumulated 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds and six assists across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 loss to San Antonio in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Clingan had some serious struggles in this series, but that's to be expected when matched up against Victor Wembanyama. The second-year center put together a breakout fantasy campaign in Portland, appearing in 77 regular-season contests with averages of 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 blocks and 0.6 steals in 27.2 minutes per contest.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
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