Donovan Clingan News: Offensive struggles continue
Clingan finished Friday's 120-108 loss to the Spurs in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with seven points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes.
Clingan's offensive woes continued in Game 3, with the 22-year-old now failing to hit the double-digit scoring mark in each game of the series with the Blazers. Even with Victor Wembanyama (concussion) not a lock to suit up for Game 4 on Sunday, Clingan may continue to be a non-factor offensively, especially with Robert Williams receiving a slight uptick in minutes of late.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Clingan See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday's Game 2 Playoff Games4 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Underdog, Sleeper for Tuesday4 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 196 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, April 1411 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Clingan See More