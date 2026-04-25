Donovan Clingan News: Offensive struggles continue

Clingan finished Friday's 120-108 loss to the Spurs in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with seven points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes.

Clingan's offensive woes continued in Game 3, with the 22-year-old now failing to hit the double-digit scoring mark in each game of the series with the Blazers. Even with Victor Wembanyama (concussion) not a lock to suit up for Game 4 on Sunday, Clingan may continue to be a non-factor offensively, especially with Robert Williams receiving a slight uptick in minutes of late.