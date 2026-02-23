Donovan Clingan News: Posts strong double-double
Clingan had 23 points (9-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 92-77 win over the Suns.
Clingan put together a stellar all-around showing, tying Jerami Grant for the team lead in points while pacing the Blazers in rebounds. Clingan has now scored 23 points in two of his last three matchups and has recorded five double-doubles in nine February appearances.
