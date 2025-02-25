Donovan Clingan News: Pulls down 12 boards
Clingan posted seven points (2-4 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 25 minutes during Monday's 114-112 victory over Utah.
Robert Williams missed his second game in a row with knee soreness, and Deandre Ayton is expected to miss several more weeks with his calf strain. Clingan is going to have a big opportunity to finish the season on a high note and has been a popular pickup in fantasy leagues. Over his last five games, Clingan has averaged 11.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 22.8 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now