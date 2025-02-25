Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Clingan headshot

Donovan Clingan News: Pulls down 12 boards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Clingan posted seven points (2-4 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 25 minutes during Monday's 114-112 victory over Utah.

Robert Williams missed his second game in a row with knee soreness, and Deandre Ayton is expected to miss several more weeks with his calf strain. Clingan is going to have a big opportunity to finish the season on a high note and has been a popular pickup in fantasy leagues. Over his last five games, Clingan has averaged 11.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 22.8 minutes per game.

