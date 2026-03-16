Donovan Clingan News: Pulls down 15 boards in loss

Clingan finished Sunday's 109-103 loss to the 76ers with 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 28 minutes.

Clingan's shooting percentages remain subpar for a big man, as he's made just 46.3 percent of his field goals in seven outings since the beginning of March, but he's going to remain valuable in fantasy as long as he can crash the boards and be a disruptive presence on defense. While Clingan might be better suited to make a bigger impact in category-based leagues, he's still worthy of a roster spot across all formats. He's averaging 13.1 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.6 blocks per game in seven March appearances.