Donovan Clingan headshot

Donovan Clingan News: Pulls down 15 rebounds during win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Clingan logged seven points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds and seven blocks in 24 minutes during Monday's 134-99 win over the Nets.

Although Clingan struggled to find the bottom of the basket, he led with a game-high 15 rebounds in only 24 minutes. Clingan would have likely posted his 33rd double-double of the season if he had not been pulled in the fourth quarter, but the decrease in playing time snapped a healthy seven-game double-double streak. He currently ranks sixth in the category, just behind standouts like Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
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