Donovan Clingan News: Pulls down 19 rebounds Saturday
Clingan recorded zero points (0-4 FG), 19 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 26 minutes during Saturday's 104-98 victory over the Rockets.
The rookie big man set a career-high mark with 19 rebounds, including nine offensive rebounds, and he represented a massive problem for Alperen Sengun for the second game in a row. Clingan needs to score more regularly to boost his upside, but he's so dominant on the glass that he remains valuable in fantasy solely based on his defensive numbers.
