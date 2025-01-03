Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Clingan

Donovan Clingan News: Quiet in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 11:24am

Clingan logged four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 17 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Lakers.

Clingan was quiet in his limited playing time, and he hasn't seen the court for more than 20 minutes in a game since Nov. 23. The big man has averaged 3.8 points and 3.6 rebounds across 13.4 minutes per game in his last five outings.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers

