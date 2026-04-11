Donovan Clingan News: Records double-double in victory

Clingan contributed 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 28 minutes during Friday's 116-97 victory over the Clippers.

Clingan enjoyed a productive night on both sides of the ball, as he mixed proficient shooting with solid defense in the paint. The second-year pro has distinguished himself as one of the most consistent centers in the Western Conference, averaging 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 blocks over 76 games this season.