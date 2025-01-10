Donovan Clingan News: Records double-double off the bench

Clingan ended Thursday's 117-111 loss to the Mavericks with 11 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 24 minutes.

The Trail Blazers slid Clingan in for DeAndre Ayton, who had a difficult time getting past Dereck Lively. Clingan was more effective, although he enjoyed more success when Daniel Gafford was on the floor. Ayton and the Trail Blazers are bound to part ways eventually, and although Clingan still needs more seasoning, he may end up with an enhanced role if a potential suitor emerges with a deal for Ayton that the team can't pass up.