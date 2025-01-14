Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Donovan Clingan headshot

Donovan Clingan News: Reverts to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Clingan will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against Brooklyn, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

The rookie got the spot start for Deandre Ayton in Saturday's loss to Miami, during which Clingan posted eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes. The big man should still see significant playing time off the bench against the Nets with Robert Williams (illness) sidelined.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now