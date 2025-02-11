Donovan Clingan News: Scores career-high 21 points

Clingan contributed 21 points (8-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and one block over 21 minutes during Monday's 146-117 loss to the Nuggets.

Clingan was perfect from the field as he scored a career-high 21 points in the loss. Robert Williams is sidelined by a knee injury, and Deandre Ayton left this game early with a calf issue, so Clingan is likely to be a popular pickup in fantasy formats. The rookie center has been productive in limited minutes this season with averages of 5.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 15.9 minutes.