Donovan Clingan News: Scores career-high 21 points
Clingan contributed 21 points (8-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and one block over 21 minutes during Monday's 146-117 loss to the Nuggets.
Clingan was perfect from the field as he scored a career-high 21 points in the loss. Robert Williams is sidelined by a knee injury, and Deandre Ayton left this game early with a calf issue, so Clingan is likely to be a popular pickup in fantasy formats. The rookie center has been productive in limited minutes this season with averages of 5.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 15.9 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now