Donovan Clingan News: Scores season-high 28 points
Clingan generated 28 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes of Wednesday's 127-119 win over Indiana.
Clingan topped his previous season high in points of 24 despite playing merely 25 minutes. The second-year center also hit three three-pointers for just the seventh time this season. He's now double-doubled in five consecutive games, averaging 17.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.0 steals across 27.7 minutes during that stretch.
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