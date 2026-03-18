Donovan Clingan News: Scores season-high 28 points

Clingan generated 28 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes of Wednesday's 127-119 win over Indiana.

Clingan topped his previous season high in points of 24 despite playing merely 25 minutes. The second-year center also hit three three-pointers for just the seventh time this season. He's now double-doubled in five consecutive games, averaging 17.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.0 steals across 27.7 minutes during that stretch.